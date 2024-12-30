Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $60.80. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 179,324 shares trading hands.
Semler Scientific Trading Down 10.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.18.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
