Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $60.80. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 179,324 shares trading hands.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 84,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

