Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 70087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after buying an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 826,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727,521 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 658,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.