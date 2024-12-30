Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 175280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

