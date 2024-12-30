Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Drops By 29.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCP stock remained flat at $24.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

