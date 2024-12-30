Short Interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Drops By 8.8%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 61,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,961,112.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,762.32. This trade represents a 56.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,904. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Alkermes by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. 212,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,370. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.