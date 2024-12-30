Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Drops By 16.1%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 1,616,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALPEK Stock Performance
Shares of ALPKF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
About ALPEK
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPEK
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.