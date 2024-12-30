Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Drops By 16.1%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 1,616,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

Shares of ALPKF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

