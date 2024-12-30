Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 22.3%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.
Alsea Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.
Alsea Company Profile
