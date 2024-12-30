Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Decreases By 22.3%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Alsea Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

