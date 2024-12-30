Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Rises By 50.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of AMDLY stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.25.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

