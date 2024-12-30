Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Decreases By 7.1%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $387,483.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 158,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,117.06. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 85,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.