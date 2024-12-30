Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Grows By 46.2%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.16. 5,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,060. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMS

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.