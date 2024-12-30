Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 18.6%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.
Aritzia Price Performance
ATZAF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. 27,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,836. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.
Aritzia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.