Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Expands By 18.6%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZAF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. 27,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,836. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

