Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Rises By 11.4%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,846,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 5,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
Athabasca Oil Stock Down 1.1 %
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
