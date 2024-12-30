Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Rises By 11.4%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,846,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 5,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

About Athabasca Oil

OTCMKTS ATHOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,462. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

