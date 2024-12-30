Short Interest in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Decreases By 24.4%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beyond Air stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,476,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Beyond Air as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.76. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.23.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 227.29% and a negative net margin of 2,369.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

