Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Drops By 32.7%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. 210,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,012. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

