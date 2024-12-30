Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 46.2%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. 6,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,255. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
