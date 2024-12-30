Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 46.2%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. 6,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,255. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.