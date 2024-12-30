Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Drops By 22.8%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 996,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Bombardier Trading Up 2.1 %

BDRBF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,932. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $82.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.