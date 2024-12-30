Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 16.2%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.4 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
