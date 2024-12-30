Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 16.2%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.43 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.