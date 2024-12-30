Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Rises By 42.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $349.45 during trading hours on Monday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $349.45 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.62.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
