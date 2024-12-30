Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Rises By 42.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $349.45 during trading hours on Monday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $349.45 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.62.

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

