Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Drops By 32.5%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 1,251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,055.1 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.36 on Monday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
