Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Grows By 51.1%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

CBUMY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

