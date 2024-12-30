Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Expands By 54.2%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CISO Global Stock Performance

CISO Global stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CISO Global has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

