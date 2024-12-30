Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 50.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.2 %

CRZBY opened at $16.07 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

