Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 50.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Commerzbank Trading Down 0.2 %
CRZBY opened at $16.07 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95.
Commerzbank Company Profile
