Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Decreases By 33.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.39% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.