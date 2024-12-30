Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Decreases By 33.3%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.39% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Stronger Dollar, Stronger Returns: 3 Top Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.