Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Decreases By 33.3%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.39% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

