Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 46.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,100 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 2,451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 271.6 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

CAHPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

