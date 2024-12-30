Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Drops By 33.3%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.70.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
