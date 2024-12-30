Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Increases By 45.0%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 11,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.48. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

