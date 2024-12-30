Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Drops By 33.4%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

