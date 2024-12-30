Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Increases By 43.3%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 81,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,998. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -204.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth $191,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

