Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Declines By 34.4%

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

