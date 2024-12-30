Short Interest in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Expands By 50.5%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 238.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

