Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 33.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $8.05 on Monday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
