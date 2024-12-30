Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 33.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $8.05 on Monday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

