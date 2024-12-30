Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Increases By 54.6%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

