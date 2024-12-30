Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Increases By 54.6%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Impala Platinum stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
