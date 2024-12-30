Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreases By 7.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 113,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

