Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Grows By 48.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 273,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,082 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 173,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. 1,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

