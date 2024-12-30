Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Grows By 52.2%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.61 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.