Short Interest in Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Declines By 35.7%

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Junee Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of JUNE opened at $3.90 on Monday. Junee has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.
Junee Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Junee
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Stronger Dollar, Stronger Returns: 3 Top Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Junee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.