Short Interest in Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Declines By 35.7%

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Junee Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of JUNE opened at $3.90 on Monday. Junee has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Junee Company Profile

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

