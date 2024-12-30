Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Drops By 15.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,683.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of KPLUF stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.97.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
