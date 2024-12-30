Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Drops By 15.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,683.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of KPLUF stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

