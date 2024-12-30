Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 16.9%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Logan Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.5 %
LRFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.26. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.
Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
