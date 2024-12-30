Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Declines By 16.4%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.26 during midday trading on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.