Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Decreases By 35.2%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 1,042,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.6 days.

Metro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. Metro has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.