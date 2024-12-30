Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Expands By 55.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 52.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

