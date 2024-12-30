Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Drops By 34.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,554.0 days.
Nordex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NRDXF remained flat at $11.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Nordex has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.90.
About Nordex
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordex
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.