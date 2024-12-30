Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Drops By 34.6%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,554.0 days.

Nordex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRDXF remained flat at $11.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Nordex has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

