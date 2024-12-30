Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declines By 16.6%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 830,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Pearson Stock Down 0.7 %

PSO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,877. Pearson has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pearson by 86.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pearson by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.