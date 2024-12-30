Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declines By 16.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 93,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. 117,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0105 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.