Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Decreases By 34.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSHZF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. 24,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,209. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.1456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

