Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 17.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. 95,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.49. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

