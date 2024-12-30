Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Decreases By 16.2%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLBY Free Report ) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.