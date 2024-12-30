Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Decreases By 16.2%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
