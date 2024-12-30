Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Decreases By 36.2%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Potash America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTAM opened at $0.00 on Monday. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

