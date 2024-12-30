Short Interest in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Declines By 17.1%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of Psyence Biomedical stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 178,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,377. Psyence Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. is a manufacturing company in the Pharmaceutical Products industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.