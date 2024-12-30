Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Grows By 16.1%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

